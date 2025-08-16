Rajasthan Patwari Exam Tomorrow For Over 6 Lakh Candidates; Check Key Guidelines

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to conduct the Patwari recruitment examination tomorrow, August 17. Over 6.76 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, which will be held in two shifts across 1,030 centres in the state.

The first shift will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the second shift is scheduled from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates will be allowed entry into the exam hall only an hour before the commencement of the test. The board has advised aspirants to reach their respective centres at least two hours early to complete frisking and verification procedures on time.

Exam Guidelines

Examinees must carry their admit card along with an original photo ID for verification. Aadhaar will be the primary ID, while in exceptional cases PAN card, passport, driving licence or voter ID will be accepted.

Candidates are also required to bring a recent colour photograph for the attendance sheet.

Only a transparent blue ball pen is allowed inside the hall. Items such as watches, bags, purses, calculators, water bottles, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, log tables, books and notes are strictly prohibited.

Entry will be permitted after biometric verification, face recognition and frisking. Candidates are advised to check their roll number carefully before taking their seats to avoid errors, as many candidates share similar last digits in their roll numbers.

City-wise registered candidates

Jaipur has the highest number of registered candidates at 1.34 lakh, followed by Jodhpur (54,000), Bharatpur (35,000), Alwar and Bikaner (27,000 each), Udaipur and Jhunjhunu (24,000 each), Kota (21,000), Hanumangarh (20,000), Sriganganagar and Dungarpur (19,000 each), Ajmer (15,000) and Bhilwara (14,000).

RSMSSB Chairman's Appeal

Speaking to NDTV Rajasthan, RSMSSB chairman Alok Raj urged candidates to strictly follow the instructions and report to their designated centres on time.

"Since biometric and face-scan verification will be conducted at every centre, the process may take longer. Considering the ongoing monsoon, candidates must factor in travel delays and plan accordingly," he said.

The chairman further advised candidates to double-check their exam centre details and roll numbers.



"Many test centres have similar names, and sometimes candidates mistakenly report at the wrong venue. Also, do not rely only on the last three digits of your roll number, as these may match with others," he added.

He also appealed to aspirants to carry minimum belongings. "Extra items create unnecessary inconvenience, so bring only what is allowed," the chairman said.