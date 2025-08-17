Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: Two Dummy Candidates Caught, Probe Underway

Two dummy candidates were caught during the Rajasthan Patwari exam on Sunday. The cases were reported from Dholpur and Udaipur in the first shift. Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Chairman Major Alok Raj confirmed this and said the matter has been handed over to the investigation agencies.

During the verification process, a mismatch was found in the candidates' details. A preliminary probe also revealed that both individuals had earlier appeared as dummy candidates in place of others. Authorities are now investigating further, and strict action is expected.

Sharing an update on X, Chairman Major Alok Raj posted: “The Patwari exam is today in the first shift, with significantly better attendance compared to previous times. Out of 3.38 lakh candidates, 88.24% appeared for the exam.”

Students who appeared for the test said the paper was of average difficulty. According to them, current affairs, general knowledge, and mathematics were comparatively easy, while the reasoning section was tougher. Many candidates believe the cut-off marks may be higher this year due to the overall simplicity of the paper.

The examination is being conducted for 3,705 Patwari posts, with over 6.76 lakh candidates registered. To accommodate the large number of aspirants, the Staff Selection Board arranged 1,030 centres in 38 districts. Jaipur alone had 176 centres, where more than 1.33 lakh candidates were registered.

The Board has also clarified in its official notification that if the recruitment exam is conducted in more than one phase, the process of normalization will be applied to ensure fairness in evaluating candidates' scores.