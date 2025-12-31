Rajasthan Patwari Exam Final Result Approved, Board To Release Merit List Soon

Rajasthan Patwari Exam Final Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to release the Patwari examination 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates can check and dowload the result on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Chairman, Alok Rak, Maj Gen, PVSM, AVSM in a post on X.com (formerly Twitter) said that the Patwari exam result, along with provisional results for ANM and Junior Engineer (Civil) posts has been approved during a board meeting.

Candidates can expect the Patwari final result to be released in January, 2026 as considering the Chairman's announcement.

The roll number-wise result lists for Rajasthan patwari exam were released on December 4. The examination was held on April 17, 2025 to recruit for 3,183 posts in non-scheduled area and 522 in Scheduled area. Over 6.76 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, which was held in two shifts across 1,030 centres in the state.

Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: How To Download Result?