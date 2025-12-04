RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: Roll Number-Wise Result Out, Download Link Here

RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Patwari examination 2025 roll number-wise result and cut-off. The board has released 12 merit-wise list of qualified candiates and a separate cut-off list. Candidates who appeared for the examination on August 17, 2025 can check and download the result on the official website of the board - rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination was held to recruit for 3,183 posts in non-scheduled area and 522 in Scheduled area. Over 6.76 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, which was held in two shifts across 1,030 centres in the state.

RSSB Patwari Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on 'Results' section and then on "Patwari Result 2025".

Download the merit lists and search for your roll number in the list.

If your name is in the list, it means you have qualified the Patwai 2025 examination.

RSSB Patwari Exam Details

Two dummy candidates were caught during the Rajasthan Patwari exam on August 17, 2025. The cases were reported from Dholpur and Udaipur in the first shift. Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Chairman Major Alok Raj confirmed this and said the matter has been handed over to the investigation agencies.