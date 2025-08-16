Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025: RSSB Issues New Guidelines For Patwari Exam, Details Here

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam Guidelines 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued new guidelines for the Patwari recruitment examination, which will be held on August 17, 2025. A total of 3,705 posts will be filled through this exam, for which around 6.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm - across 38 districts of the state.

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025: Guidelines For Security

To prevent cheating and dummy candidates, several security steps have been introduced:

7-8 different question papers will be used to stop paper leaks.

Candidates from the first shift cannot carry question papers home. They will have to download the question paper from the official website of the board.

Entry to the exam hall will be given to those only with an admit card, and they will be verified through biometrics, face scan, and Aadhaar linking.

In cases where examiners suspect malpractice, innerwear checks may also be conducted.

RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Exam: Dress Code Instructions

RSSB has asked candidates to follow a strict dress code. While full-sleeve clothes are allowed, students have been instructed not to wear jeans or clothes with iron buttons, as they may cause problems during checking. In some exam centres, candidates will also be allowed to wear religious bracelets or lockets, after concerns were raised over faith-related restrictions.

Free Bus Travel

For the convenience of candidates, the Rajasthan government has announced free travel on normal and express buses from August 15 (12 PM) to August 19 (11:55 PM).

With these guidelines, the board aims to conduct the exam smoothly, fairly, and without any malpractice.