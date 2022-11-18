Watch: Sambar Deer Visits A Tea Stall. Here's What Happens Next

The Sambar deer was given food by the locals.

Animals like to live in their own habitat. But with population increase and adventurous tourists, places that hard to reach are not easily accessible. This has led to more and more animals coming into contact with humans, which sometimes is dangerous. But on other occasions, such contacts create memorable moments. Like a video of a Sambar deer visiting a tea stall and having snacks. The clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Dr Samrat Gowda on Twitter.

The video shows a Sambar deer standing in front of a makeshift tea stall and looking at the food items there. A man, holding a food item, gestures the Sambar to come to one side. The animal understands and moves in that direction.

Watch the video:

If Sambar goes to local hotel what will they offer??

On a serious note wild animals getting used to human habitations is not a good sign... pic.twitter.com/zMJOuWYWIZ — Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) November 18, 2022

The man then offers it food, which the Sambar is seen enjoying. The deer continues to eat from the man's hand, while some of the people present at the tea stall move towards it to take a closer look.

One man is seen asking his friend to click his photo with the Sambar. He even touches its antlers. Another one offers it tea, but the animal refuses.

The IFS officer shows concern about the food being offered to the animal. "If Sambar goes to local hotel what will they offer? On a serious note wild animals getting used to human habitations is not a good sign," Mr Gowda says in his tweet. He has not mentioned the location where the video has been shot, but it is believed to be in India.

The Sambar is a large deer native to the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. It is listed as a vulnerable species on the IUCN list since 2008.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the sambar lives in forests, alone or in small groups.

