Video: Adult Bison Tosses Man Into Air After Being Provoked

A video of a horrifying encounter between a man and a gaur, also known as Indian bison, was recently shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan and has shocked many on the internet. The video shows the animal throwing the man into the air after he provoked it.

In the now viral clip, a man can be seen annoying the animal, despite being warned by other people. However, after ignoring repeated warnings, the irritated bison charged at the man and then threw him up in the air. The man falls to the ground and is seen running to a shelter.

In Hindi there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical. This person even after warning provoked an adult Guar - putting everybody in danger. Gaur went into residential area. Happened before our team reached. Our teams reached & rescued the animal. With much difficulty… pic.twitter.com/sx353bfWd0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 9, 2024

While sharing the clip, Mr Kaswan said, "In Hindi there is a saying - Aa bail mujhe maar. Here is practical. This person even after warning provoked an adult Guar - putting everybody in danger. Gaur went into residential area. Happened before our team reached. Our teams reached & rescued the animal. With much difficulty though. Don't provoke Wildlife unnecessarily. It is dangerous."

In another post, Mr Kaswan said that "every wildlife has a safe distance." He added, "When you breach that they feel threatened. And animals like gaurs are neurotic, they behave in confusing way. Which results in injury to wildlife and public." He informed that the team was able to conduct a rescue operation without any major injury to anybody. The IFS officer also said that the person in the video is safe.

Every wildlife has a safe distance. When you breach that they feel threatened. And animals like gaurs are neurotic, they behave in confusing way. Which results in injury to wildlife and public.



In above case our teams were able to conduct the rescue operation in crowded… — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 9, 2024

Since being shared, the video has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

"Very scary to watch and agree with your view," said a user.

Another added, "That's like 1000kga of sheer muscle. Who in their right sense of mind believe they can actually disturb it and get away doing it?"

A third added, "Don't provoke Wildlife unnecessarily. It is dangerous."

"And human brains are supposed to have been evolved," wrote a user.