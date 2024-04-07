Watch: Leopard And Bear Spotted Roaming In Ooty Residential Area

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on X

Ooty residents are on edge after a leopard and bear were spotted roaming a residential neighbourhood in Yellanahalli on April 5th. Videos capturing the animals on a terrace and scaling walls have gone viral, raising safety concerns.

Villagers in Yellanahalli, rattled by the leopard and bear sighting, have urged forest officials to capture the animals and secure them in cages swiftly. This, as reported by ANI, aims to prevent future encounters and ensure public safety.

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on social media platform, X, and suggested that the animals were engaging in a clandestine meeting.

Mr Kaswan wrote, "Seems some secret meeting is taking place in that house. A leopard & bear decided to visit a house together near Ooty. Interesting!"

See the video here:

Seems some secret meeting is taking place in that house. A leopard & bear decided to visit a house together near Ooty. Interesting !! pic.twitter.com/3067fTx7QM — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 6, 2024

The sight of a leopard and bear on the loose has sent shivers down villagers' spines, keeping them indoors.

The video triggered several reactions on the X platform.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Trying to figure out what to do with these humans."

Another user wrote, "Baloo and bagheera probably visiting mowgli"

"It's Bagheera and Baloo figuring out how to save Mowgli from Sherkhan," the third user wrote.

"There to attend their secret society meeting," the fourth user commented.

"For sure something attracted both hungry wilds to the same house..I am guessing they have thrown some meat or food openly," the fifth user wrote.

This is not the first time a leopard has been sighted in a residential area. Earlier, two leopards were spotted roaming around Maharashtra's Nashik city, causing panic among residents. One of the animals has been caught by forest officials while they are searching for the other.

