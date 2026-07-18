Blog | Barricades, Security Cordon, Questions: Inside Sonam Wangchuk's Emergency Ward

The atmosphere inside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital shifted from routine medical chaos to a high-security fortress the moment Sonam Wangchuk was wheeled in. The engineer, activist and environmentalist, who had been on a 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks, was moved from the protest site and brought to the emergency ward of the hospital by the Delhi Police due to his deteriorating health.

Walking into the hospital felt like entering a restricted zone. The air was thick with tension. Every single entrance, corridor, and exit was heavily guarded by Delhi Police officers. Iron barricades lined the hallways and personnel were stopping almost everyone - questioning visitors, attendants, and even patients before letting them pass.

By the time I managed to make my way into the emergency ward, the security presence had doubled. Security officials stood shoulder to shoulder, their eyes scanning the crowd.

Hospital staff, nurses, and relatives of other patients stopped in their tracks, looking around with a mix of curiosity and anxiety. Whispers echoed through the halls as people tried to piece together what was happening. "Who is inside? Why is there so much security?" was the silent question on everyone's face.

Sonam Wangchuk was moved into the emergency ward at exactly 7.30 am. A dedicated team of doctors was already at his bedside, conducting a series of medical tests. Also beside him, amidst the chaos of police presence and medical equipment, stood his wife.

The hunger strike at Jantar Mantar may have been paused, but inside the walls of Safdarjung, a different, quieter battle had just begun.

A medical bulletin released on Saturday afternoon by Safdarjung Hospital stated that Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids and any other medication advised by doctors.

"Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and any other medication," the hospital said.

He is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health, the statement added.