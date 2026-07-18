2 Arrested For Painting Sonam Wangchuk's Portrait In Guwahati

Guwahati Police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly painting a portrait of activist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk at public places without obtaining permission from the authorities.

The arrest comes on the day Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since June 28, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital by police.

In Guwahati, cops registered a case against Nakul Mili and Gaurav Singh, both of whom have been taken to custody.

The case, registered at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati, pertains to painting portraits of the activist. According to police, the portraits were painted beneath the Basistha flyover and near the Jyoti-Bishnu International Art Theatre.

Mili, a resident of Dibrugarh, and Singh, who lives in Guwahati's Dakshingaon, made the paintings in public places without obtaining official permission, which led to legal action, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings, officials said.

There is another case also registered in Guwahati for painting a portrait of Sonam Wangchuk, for which cops are looking for the people behind it, police sources added.