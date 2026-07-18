Dehydrated And Weak, Sonam Wangchuk Refusing Treatment, Says Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday by police after 20 days on hunger strike, is refusing medical treatment, according to the hospital.

A medical bulletin released on Saturday afternoon by Safdarjung Hospital stated that Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids and any other medication advised by doctors.

"Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and any other medication," the hospital said.

He is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health, the statement added.

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Wangchuk, 59, was brought to the hospital by Delhi Police and admitted at 7:40 am with a history of fasting for 20 days and generalised weakness," the hospital said in its health bulletin.

At the time of admission, he was conscious with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Signs of dehydration were observed, it said.

Shortly after his hospitalisation, Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo asked the hospital not to administer him any treatment without her consent and sought his discharge, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care.

Wangchuk was removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site by Delhi Police in a sudden operation on Saturday morning.

He has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

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The police action came two days after the Delhi High Court asked the Centre and Delhi government to "do whatever it takes" to save the activist's life.

The court had also directed continuous monitoring of his health.

Doctors attending to Wangchuk during his hunger strike had said on Thursday that he had lost 9 kg during the fast and that there was a risk to his vital organs.

Police on Saturday said they moved Wangchuk in accordance with the High Court directive and medical advice.