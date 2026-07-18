US Man Stuck Inside Porta-Potty Tank For 8 Hours Trying To Retrieve Mountain Dew Bottle

Firefighters in Kansas City, US, were forced to cut apart a portable toilet after a man bizarrely got himself trapped beneath the seat. The unusual incident took place on July 14 when the crews with Patriot Portable Restrooms were collecting the porta-potty units after the culmination of a FIFA World Cup event.

Chip Counterman, a partner with Patriot Portable Restrooms in Kansas City, detailed that one of the workers noticed that an individual was stuck inside the unit.

"One of our guys went to pick up an event from the World Cup and knocked on all the doors, making sure nobody was in the restrooms. He did find one of them locked, knocked on the door, and let the gentleman know he had 10 minutes to get out. Picked up everything else, went back to that toilet, and knocked again. The man inside said he was not going to get out," Counterman said.

A Kansas City police officer riding by on a motorcycle nearby was called out for help. After the officer asked the man to come out, the response raised even more questions.

"The man replied that he could not reach the door and couldn't get out of the toilet. They looked inside and didn't see anybody. The lid was closed, no one was in the restroom. It kind of startled them," said Counterman.

Local firefighters were called to come and rescue the man, who ended up being rude while they were helping. "I'm not listening, put your head through the thing like you were before we showed up," one firefighter shouted. "I can't, dumbf*ck," the stuck man responded. "I'm the dumbf*ck? You're stuck in a urinal," the firefighter shot back.

In the end, the man was freed from the toilet, with the fire crew needing to hose him down afterwards.

"After it was cut open, the man was able to exit the toilet. Fire department did hook up water to their truck and gave them a free shower," said Counterman.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As the video went viral, one of the social media users said: "It's never that worth it for a Mountain Dew bro. Just get another one."

Meanwhile, another added: "I mean, you are not supposed to throw garbage down there, so he was being a good person. I understand him.

A third commented: "I could see you lower a literal football-sized chunk of gold into a portapotty and wouldn't go after that thing. I could bathe in bleach and would never feel clean enough."