Russian Woman Says 'India Living In 2050' After Availing Medical Testing Facility At Home

A Russian woman has caught social media's attention after praising India's medical testing facilities. In an Instagram video titled "India lives in 2050," Kseniia explained her need for a quick blood test. Instead of travelling to a clinic while fasting, she used an in-home service. A technician arrived directly at her doorstep with a complete testing kit and promptly collected her sample.

Ksenia noted that India's digital ecosystem feels decades ahead of its time. She highlighted the unprecedented convenience of accessing services, including medical care.

"Sometimes I think that service in India is from 2050. Like today, I needed to get my blood test done. And a person from a clinic just came to my house and just took my blood from the house," said Kseniia.

"So no hustle, I just woke up and somebody was already there to get my blood test. And then I was able to eat straight after that," she added.

Kseniia contrasted the convenience of medical care facilities in India to those in Russia, highlighting that she would have to get up early for the tests in her home country.

"In Russia, I have to make an appointment. I have to get up very early. Like you are not supposed to eat. When I'm not eating, I am very moody," she added as the video racked up over 1.65 lakh views.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Previous Instance

This is not the first instance when a foreigner has praised India's healthcare system. Last month, a European traveller named Liza praised India's fast and straightforward medical test services, where test results are delivered in less than 24 hours.

Liza highlighted that she paid approximately 72 euros for the service, which was slightly on the higher side and received results via WhatsApp within 24 hours, highlighting the accessibility of medical tourism.

"The whole process was quick and straightforward. The tests came to around 72 euros, which was on the pricier side, but it was the closest clinic," she said.

"Less than 24 hours later, all my results arrived on WhatsApp. Honestly, I've had more complicated coffee orders."



