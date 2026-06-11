European Woman Praises India's Quick Medical Testing Services: 'Have Had More Complicated Coffee Orders'

A European traveller in India has caught social media's attention after praising India's 'quick and straightforward' medical testing facilities. In an Instagram video titled, 'Getting a blood test in India,' the user named Liza detailed that she needed a quick blood test before embarking upon a health programme. Liza said she decided to hop into the nearest clinic near her accommodation in Mumbai, where she got the tests done without any fuss and received the results just as quickly.

"This might be the least glamorous thing I've done in Mumbai," said Liza in the clip, adding: "Before starting a health programme, I needed 12 blood markers checked, so I found a clinic with good reviews and booked an appointment. Many people don't know but medical tourism is a huge industry here."

Liza said she paid approximately 72 euros for the service, which was on the higher side and received results via WhatsApp within 24 hours, highlighting the accessibility of medical tourism.

"The whole process was quick and straightforward. The tests came to around 72 euros, which was on the pricier side, but it was the closest clinic," she said.

"Less than 24 hours later, all my results arrived on WhatsApp. Honestly, I've had more complicated coffee orders."

Check The Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the video went viral, social media users contrasted India's easily accessible healthcare system with the West's, while others pointed out she still may have overpaid for the medical tests

"72 euros for tests? Sister, blood test 200, X-ray 700, lipid profile 500. What the hell were you getting? MRI?" questioned one user while another added: "Just download the 1mg app and check all the rates. You can also book a home visit for blood sample pickup."

A third commented: "If it included scans and echo along with blood tests, then £72, it is nominal. For only blood tests, £72 is expensive. The locals get it done for Rs 5000 - scan, echo and blood tests included."

A fourth said: "I think Western nations have to simplify their health industry like India's. I have heard that getting an appointment with a doctor and buying medicines with a prescription is a very complicated process which in India is very simple. Consultation and the diagnosis results can be obtained on the same day."



