Italian Woman Reveals 3 Things That Surprised Her After Marrying Into Indian Family

A woman raised in an Italian family has shared the three everyday things that surprised her most after marrying into an Indian family. In an Instagram video titled "3 surprises marrying into an Indian family," Chrissy Varughese explained that while she anticipated new cultural traditions, it was the daily, routine moments that pleasantly caught her off guard.

"When I married into an Indian family, I knew there would be traditions, celebrations, and lots of food. I grew up in an Italian family, so I was used to big meals and even bigger personalities. But these three things, I didn't expect," said Varughese.

Varughese explained that Indians did not leave anyone hungry. Multiple servings of food were offered even if the individual was full.

"One, you're never allowed to be hungry. I knew Indian families were known for hospitality, but I was not ready for the level of feeding. The moment that you finish your first heaping plate of food, there is another three servings being added to your plate. I've learned that "I'm full" isn't a statement that registers," she said.

As for preparation of food, Varughese said she was surprised by how help was really not 'wcome' in the kitchen, which was totally different in an Italian kitchen.

"Helping in the kitchen isn't always welcomed. This one was so different. In my family, if people are over, everyone is helping in the kitchen. But I've learned in my husband's family, if people are over, guests are guests. Sit down and enjoy," Varughese said.

Lastly, Varughese learned that Indians were straightforward most of the time, telling you what they are thinking. "I quickly learned that in Indian families, they will tell you exactly what they are thinking. "You need to get your eyebrows done," "I don't like that jewellery with your lengha." At first, I was like, wait, are we fighting? But then I realised, no, this is just a normal conversation," Varughese said.

"But honestly, I've learned so much from being welcomed into a different family culture, and I wouldn't trade it or my husband for anything"

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.1 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users agreed with her assessment.

"I am Italian dating an Indian man. It is a fire combination!" said one user while another added: "You are absolutely right about all these points."

A third commented: "Yup, we're honest. No offense is meant; it's how we Indians bond. Navigating the meals so the aunties don't overstuff you to a comatose state is an art and requires skilful tactics. Your first helping is a dry run so plan accordingly. But as for family, there's nothing those people won't do for you."

A fourth said: "I used to get scolded for refusing food in people's houses and I still get scolded for refusing food as an adult. People just don't believe that you can get full. I love my people for that though."