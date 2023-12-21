Viral Video: Bird Becomes Cupid In Show-Stopping Proposal

Seated in the audience, the couple received a note delivered by the bird.

In the era of digital communication, where creative ideas can span the globe in mere seconds, social media is brimming with captivating and innovative videos showcasing marriage proposals. These videos rank among the most popular content on social media, alongside videos featuring pets or delicious food. Proposals are often unexpected and filled with suspense, leading to a rush of adrenaline and vicarious excitement for the viewers. Whether it's a flash mob in a crowded street or a scavenger hunt leading to a breathtaking proposal spot, the element of surprise keeps audiences hooked.

An older proposal video, complete with all the essential elements that make it engaging, has resurfaced and is regaining viral traction, garnering significant attention on social media.

Watch the video here:

i was not expecting that 😳 pic.twitter.com/KdJeWrUlp3 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 19, 2023

The video captures Jesse Bickford's surprise proposal to her girlfriend, Erin Taylor, at the Australian Zoo. What sets this proposal apart is that Ms Taylor was completely unaware that Jess had orchestrated an elaborate proposal involving a cockatoo bird.

The impeccably orchestrated proposal video garnered millions of views from social media users globally. People flocked to the couple's personal Instagram profiles, extending their well-wishes through comments on their photos.

"I literally came here to say your proposal video is everything, and I love this so much. I hope life is so kind to you people," commented a user.

"Just dropping a comment, as your proposal video had me in tears! I wish you both a lifetime of happiness, and should the road ahead become tough (which I doubt it will), just come back to your proposal video," wrote another user.

"My favorite proposal on the internet," commented a third user.