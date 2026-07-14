"Only Possible In India": Foreigner Stunned By Fast And Free Home Blood Test In Mumbai

An American woman's social media post has gone viral after she shared her surprise at how fast and convenient healthcare can be in India. While staying in Mumbai, the woman needed to get a blood test. Expecting the usual routine of traveling to a clinic and waiting in a long line, she called to book an appointment. To her surprise, the clinic told her she didn't need to visit at all. Instead, they offered to send a healthcare worker directly to her home.

In an Instagram post, the woman (@spicygori) shared all the details, revealing that a technician arrived at her doorstep, safely collected the blood sample, and finished the entire process in just five minutes.

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What shocked her even more was the final cost. She noted that the blood test itself was already incredibly cheap, about one-tenth of what it would cost back in the United States.

She assumed the clinic would charge a high extra fee for the home visit to make up for the low price. However, the home collection service turned out to be completely free.

See the post here:

"Only possible in India," she wrote.

"The test was already 1/10th the price of what it costs in the US - so affordable that I assumed home collection would be the catch," she stated. "Nope. Completely free."

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Social media reaction

The post gained massive traction, with more than 1.5 million views. Her story has sparked widespread conversation online, highlighting the stark contrast between the high costs of Western healthcare systems and the highly efficient, affordable medical services available in India.

"India is great place to live ... I love my India... Travel the world but live in India is my choice," one user wrote in the comment section.

"India is superpower in medicine and vaccine production," another user wrote.

"Really helpful for pregnant ladies and old people!" a third user noted.