Pink Baskets Help Finnish People Find Love In Grocery Stores, Internet Calls It "Genius"

Several supermarket chains in Finland have introduced pink shopping baskets, giving single customers a subtle way to show they're open to chatting, or even dating. So if your are in Finland, forget swiping profiles on dating apps and go to the nearest grocery store as love might be waiting in the aisle. The concept was highlighted by a social media user named Roya Fox, who shared the fun way Finnish people are finding love.

The idea is simple, with the shoppers, who are single and open to meeting someone, grabbing a specially marked pink basket at the store entrance. Unlike regular baskets, the bright colour acts as a quiet "green light" for conversation, without any awkward pick-up lines or dating app bios required.

"I'm in a grocery store in Finland right now, and I've never seen anything like this," she said while holding a pink basket.

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Watch the video here:

She explained that those baskets are special not just because they are pink, but because they are designed specifically for singles.

"...if you would like to find love at the grocery store, you can... walk around with a pink basket and maybe that's how you find a husband... in Finland," she said.

"You don't have to, you know, go out to the bar or the club to meet someone-you can just use a pink basket at the grocery store."

Finland isn't alone, either. Across Europe, grocery stores are becoming unexpected dating hotspots as users ditch apps for real-world meet-cutes.

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Social media reaction

The video gained massive traction on the platform, pulling in over 15.5 million views and 710,000 likes. Thousands of people commented on the clip, with the majority of them loving the concept.

"That's amazing! Great idea! I've seen ones that are colored for 'leave me alone' too," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I'm gonna paint a basket pink and just walk around in Houston! Hoping my forever husband somehow has visited Finland and says hi!" another user said.

"Pink is my favourite colour and if I saw pink baskets I'd use them without knowing the single meaning," a third user noted.

One user simply added that as someone whose favorite hobby is visiting foreign grocery stores, "this is genius."