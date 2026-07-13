'Auto-Rejected In 2 Minutes': Man Shares How PIN Code Affected Remote Job Search

Work from home became the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Years later, many professionals still prefer remote roles, believing they can truly work from anywhere. However, an Indian professional named Saadat Husain recently shed light on a frustrating reality of geographic filtering that many job seekers face but rarely talk about.

Despite having a decade of experience, Husain revealed that he was automatically rejected from at least six remote positions within just two minutes of submitting his applications. The reason had nothing to do with his qualifications, skills, or resume; it was because of his PIN code.

"I live in a small city in India. Some companies say 'remote' and mean 'remote, but not from there,'" he shared in a social media post. "Took me a while to stop taking that personally. It's not about whether I can do the job-I've been doing versions of it for 10 years. It's a filter set by someone in HR who's never met me, built to save time, not to judge talent."

Also read | Russian Woman Shares 9 Things That Make Sense In India, Internet Reacts

See the post here:

Husain emphasised that it took time to stop thinking about these instant rejections, realising that a two-minute automated email is not a reflection of a candidate's worth.

"So now I just... keep going. Apply anyway. Ask directly when a job posting is vague about location. Stopped assuming silence means I wasn't good enough," he wrote. "Nobody talks about this part of remote work. Everyone posts 'I landed my dream remote job!' Almost nobody posts 'the dozens of applications before it.'"

Also read | Viral Video Captures Terrifying Moment Russian Helicopter Gun Goes Out Of Control

Social media reaction

The post quickly gained traction, resonating with hundreds of job seekers who have faced similar automated rejections. "There's an approved list issue going on?!" one user commented. "I really thought they were all just drunk, rejecting my resume at 2:13 AM without even giving it a read."

Another professional shared a similar sentiment: "I am in the same boat. While it felt exhausting initially, I have accepted the reality and now apply for jobs without judging myself. The hiring system is messy, so there's no point in torturing myself over every rejection."

A third user pointed out how companies use location filters as a proxy for talent quality. "I once got a remote job that was listed as an in-office role in Bangalore. I applied because I was willing to relocate, but during the interview, I found out it was actually remote. I connected the dots and realized they advertised it that way simply because they assumed they would only get quality candidates from a tech hub like Bangalore."