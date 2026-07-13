Russian Woman Shares 9 Things That Make Sense In India, Internet Reacts

A Russian woman has shared nine observations about her life in India, revealing how she has perfectly adapted to the unique, unwritten rules of Indian daily life. In a post on Instagram, Anastasia Sharova recently shared a list of habits that might seem unusual to outsiders but make perfect sense once you live in India. From kitchen secrets to navigating busy streets, her relatable observations have struck a chord with social media users. Her insights highlight how quickly foreign residents adapt to the rhythm of traditional Indian households.

Here are the 9 things she mentioned:

1. The Pressure Cooker Rule: She said she now knows exactly how many whistles it takes to boil chana (chickpeas) versus a potato, and never mixes them up.

2. Driving in India: Sharova said she has developed the ability to look in four directions at the exact same time while navigating Indian roads.

Also read | "Campus Felt Like Resort": Young Professional Reflects On 2-Month Internship At Microsoft

3. Festive Sharing: She understands giving sweets to neighbours during festivals, even if they do not celebrate that specific holiday.

4. Laundry Secrets: Drying your clothes away from direct sunlight, if you want to keep the bright colours from fading, is another thing she learned in India.

5. Natural Pest Control: Burning incense to smoke out the house in rural areas, which effectively keeps insects and mosquitoes away, she wrote.

Also read | Man Calls Bangalore A "Paradox", Praises 100 Feet Road In Indiranagar, Internet Reacts

Watch the video here:

6. Human GPS: She trusts the directions given by a local person on the street rather than blindly relying on Google Maps.

7. The "Bro" Slang: She said she universally calls anyone who looks like they belong to Gen Z "bro". She also added that this was the "hardest" part for her to adapt.

8. Linguistic Blending: Masterfully mixing multiple languages into a single sentence, a common practice known to locals as "Hinglish" or regional code-switching.

9. Hospitality: Offering a fresh glass of water to absolutely every single person who steps inside your home.

Social media reaction

The post amassed 495,000 views. It resonated with many online users, who commented on the post, sharing their perspective. "The water or coffee part to give to people when enters home is similar to the Italian way of doing it when a guest comes to visit you!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"Yes, the water part was a shocker for me when I learnt water has to be paid for in some countries, especially Europe. Cos here water to anyone is a basic and a must thing, at least the normal water if not the bottled water... But again, every country or culture has its own ways," another user added.

"Touching feet to every respected and elder relative. And also doing parnam to the books and all reading materials after you touch the feet which that studying material. For gratitude," a third user stated.