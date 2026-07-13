Man Clings To Woman's Feet At Mumbai Station, Viral Clip Sparks Curiosity

A video purportedly filmed at a railway station in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, capturing an emotional scene between a young man and a woman that has left the internet divided. The clip shows a young man, dressed in a light blue shirt and black trousers, lying on the platform while tightly holding onto a young woman's leg as she appears to be preparing to board a train. The woman, wearing a green-and-white patterned outfit, a backpack, and a shawl covering her face, is seen repeatedly trying to free herself from his grip, but the man refuses to let go.

According to claims circulating online, the man was pleading with his girlfriend not to leave and was attempting to convince her of his love. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

As the incident unfolds, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel can be seen surrounding the pair. One officer appears to intervene while another asks onlookers to move away as a crowd gathers on the platform. In another part of the video, the man is seen sitting on the ground as uniformed personnel appear to question him.

Here's the video:

The footage has been widely shared across social media, prompting thousands of reactions. While some users described the episode as an emotional expression of love, others criticised the man's actions as inappropriate and disruptive in a crowded public space. Many also urged people not to draw conclusions without knowing the full context of the incident.

One user wrote, "Love is a two-sided affair. You can't force someone to love you or stay with you. If someone wants to leave, let her go. This is the best you can do for yourself and her. Don't ever beg for love!"

Another commented, "One should never judge people by one video. It may also happen that there was a huge mishap between them; the woman tried much, nothing worked. At last when she got tired, she was leaving. And then may be the guy realized something and came begging. Anything can happen."

As of now, neither the railway authorities nor Mumbai Police have issued an official statement explaining what led to the incident or identifying those involved. NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.