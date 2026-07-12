Man Claims Bengaluru Airport Commute Took Longer Than His Flight To Kolkata, Sparks Debate

A journey to the airport has sparked an online discussion after a Kolkata-bound traveller claimed that reaching Bengaluru airport took him longer than the flight he was about to take.

Manish Kumar Singh shared a video on Instagram while travelling by car from Bengaluru's HSR Layout to Kempegowda International Airport to catch a flight to Kolkata. During the journey, he said he wanted to share something interesting and added that people may find it amusing to learn how much productive time can be lost because of poor urban planning in the country.

Singh claimed that travelling from Bengaluru city to the airport can take between two and a half and three hours, while his flight to Kolkata would take around two hours and 20 minutes.

Watch Video Here:

He said that it took him longer to travel from HSR Layout to Bengaluru airport than it would take to fly from Bengaluru to Kolkata. He then questioned whether a city should be planned in a way that makes reaching the airport so time-consuming.

Singh also compared Bengaluru with international metropolitan cities such as New York and Chicago. He said that despite their size, passengers in those cities do not usually spend several hours travelling to the airport.

He added that an airport should not be built first with transport planning considered later. According to Singh, the priority should be smooth traffic flow and thoughtful city planning so that people do not waste valuable and productive hours commuting.

Social Media Reaction

Manish's post has received several reactions online. One user commented, "True Man."

Another user noted, "It is all about Urban planning."

"You are right," added a third user.