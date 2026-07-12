Indian-Origin Google Techie Shot Dead By Husband At US Home, Son Injured

An Indian-American woman and senior technology executive at Google was shot dead, while her son was injured, during an alleged domestic violence incident at their home in Georgia in the US.

The accused, 56-year-old Kirk B Wrzesien, was arrested on Tuesday night at the family residence in Cobb County, near Atlanta. He is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre, according to local media reports.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 8:00 pm (local time) at a house in Georgia's Smyrna city.

Upon arrival, they found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien inside the home with gunshot wounds. She later died because of her injuries.

The couple's 23-year-old son, Jason Wrzesien, was found outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment by emergency responders.

Investigators identified Kirk Wrzesien as Sheetal's husband and Jason's father.

Charges Filed Against Husband

According to local news reports citing the Cobb County Police Department, Kirk Wrzesien has been charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police described the incident as a case of domestic violence and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities have not revealed what led to the shooting and have not provided any updated information on Jason's medical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not announced any additional arrests or identified a possible motive.

All About Sheetal Wrzesien

Sheetal Wrzesien was an engineering leader at Google with more than two decades of experience across a wide range of technology roles.

Before joining Google, she led mobile and digital transformation initiatives for HomeDepot.com, where she played a role in expanding the company's digital home decor and furnishings business.

Over the course of her career, she also held several technical leadership positions in the weather and financial technology sectors.

Her areas of expertise included strategic leadership, organisational transformation, mobile and web technologies, marketing technology, and e-commerce.

Having grown up in England, India and Ghana, she later moved to the United States to study Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

She lived in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband and two children, Jason and Jessica.

She was also a named inventor on two software patents, served on the Advisory Board of the Georgia Tech College of Computing, and was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.