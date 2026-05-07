On Camera, Telangana Man Brutally Stabs Wife To Death In Public

In a chilling incident a woman was brutally murdered by her husband in broad daylight in Telangana's Suryapet city following ongoing marital disputes.

Police arrested the accused immediately after the attack and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

The deceased was identified as Sirisha, a native of Jaggayyapet of the neighbouring Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, while the accused, Manideep, belongs to Kodad town of Telangana.

The couple had a love marriage nearly seven years ago against the wishes of some family members. However, their relationship had reportedly deteriorated over the past few months due to frequent domestic disputes and allegations of harassment, and Sirisha had recently approached the police seeking protection and legal intervention after repeated quarrels with her husband. Investigators suspect that Manideep bore resentment over the police complaint and allegedly planned the attack in advance.

According to eyewitnesses, Sirisha had come near the police station area when Manideep intercepted her carrying a knife concealed with him. In full public view, he allegedly attacked her repeatedly before locals could react. She collapsed on the road in a pool of blood due to severe injuries and excessive blood loss.

Panic gripped the busy auto stand area as passersby screamed for help. Several local shopkeepers and commuters attempted to stop the accused, while others alerted the police.

However, Sirisha died due to injuries on the spot before she could be shifted for emergency treatment.

A senior police official said the attack appeared to be "premeditated" and confirmed that the accused was taken into custody immediately after the murder.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the accused came prepared with the weapon and targeted the victim intentionally. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the official said.

Police later shifted the body to the Government Hospital in Kodad for postmortem examination. Security was tightened around the hospital and police station area to prevent tension.

Family members of the woman reached Kodad after being informed about the incident and were seen in deep shock and grief.