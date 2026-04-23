UP Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Going To Gym, Sits With Body For 7 Hours

A 35-year-old woman was killed by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad following repeated arguments over her going to the gym.

The accused, Shobhit Gupta, a scrap dealer from the Katghar area, allegedly struck his wife, Poonam Gupta, on the head with an iron shutter handle on Wednesday morning, leading to her death.

Poonam had returned home from the gym when an argument broke out between the couple. The dispute escalated, and in a fit of rage, Shobhit attacked her with the metal rod.

The accused then placed her body on the bed and remained in the house for almost 7 hours, attempting to stage the incident as an accident.

When his daughter returned from school and asked about her mother, he reportedly sent her to another room.

Hours later, Shobhit called the police, claiming his wife had fallen and sustained injuries.

However, officers who reached the spot found severe head injuries, raising suspicion. During questioning, Shobhit confessed to the crime, police said.

"It was a dispute between a husband and wife. The husband struck his wife on the head with a metal rod used for closing the shutter, resulting in her death. Based on the written complaint filed by the family members, a case has been registered against the accused, and an investigation has been initiated," said Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh.

The victim's brother alleged that Poonam had faced prolonged harassment and that previous attempts had been made to harm her.

"He used to harass my sister even before this incident. We received the shocking news that my brother-in-law had murdered my sister. We demand strict action against him," he said.

With inputs from Mirza Ghalib