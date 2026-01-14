UP Teen Kills Younger Brother With Scissors During Argument Over New Shoes

A minor dispute over wearing a newly purchased pair of shoes turned fatal after a teenage boy allegedly attacked and killed his younger brother with scissors in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Chaumukha Nauka Tola village under the Ghughli police station area.

According to police, Suraj Sharma (16) and his younger brother Laxman Sharma (15) got into an argument over who would wear the shoes, which had been ordered online, first.

The altercation soon escalated, and in a fit of rage, Suraj allegedly picked up a pair of scissors and attacked Laxman, inflicting multiple injuries on his head and hands. The injured boy collapsed on the spot, the police said.

Family members rushed Laxman to a community health centre in Ghughli, from where he was referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition. However, doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The incident has left the family in shock. Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kumar said both the accused and the victim are minors.

He confirmed that the injured boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment and added that legal proceedings are underway.

Police said they have launched a formal proceedings into the matter.

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