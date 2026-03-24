UP Man Kills Lover Over Marriage Pressure. She Was His Dead Friend's Wife

A romantic relationship with her dead husband's friend led to her own death in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. It all started after the victim, Babli, asked her live-in partner to marry her, citing their long-term relationship after her husband's death. In response, she was killed.

When Police Found A Decapitated Body

It all began with the Uttar Pradesh police finding a decapitated body in Narsena village. To identify the woman, the police shared the mug shot of the victim on social media, which was spotted by Babli's mother, daughter and brother-in-law.

Investigation into the case revealed that Babli had entered a relationship with Vikas after the death of her husband, Ajay, due to cancer. Vikas's family had fixed his marriage with another woman last December, leading to tensions with Babli as she began pressuring him to marry her instead.

"Since the two had been living together, Babli asked Vikas to marry her instead of any another woman," the police said.

Under pressure, Vikas decided to kill Babli with the help of his brother and his brother-in-law, Aman. Babli's throat was slit, and her head was separated from her body.

Police have arrested Vikas and Aman, while the third accused is on the run. Two guns and a motorcycle have been seized.

Ajay, Vikas and Aman used to work together at a private hospital in Delhi.