<i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan's Film Has A Solid Start With Rs 11 Crore

Varun Dhawan is back with another family entertainer, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, this romantic comedy made a solid start at the box office, earning the highest among this week's new releases.

According to Sacnilk data, the film earned an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net on the opening day. The collection was made across 9,081 shows on day 1, pushing the film's total day 1 gross collection to Rs 9 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 2 crore, making the total worldwide gross collection reach Rs 11 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Occupancy

The romantic comedy witnessed an overall 20.15 per cent occupancy rate, as per reports. Although the morning shows had a minimum 9 per cent occupancy, the afternoon shows witnessed a high occupancy (19.23 per cent). Both the evening and night shows saw a decent occupancy of 21.92 per cent and 30.46 per cent, respectively. Among the regions, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Chennai contributed the most to the film's day 1 collection.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Vs Bandar

The strong opening has given the film a lead over Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, which also arrived at the theatres on the same day. The prison drama reportedly managed to collect Rs 50 lakh net on its first day across 1,365 shows, pushing the India gross collection to Rs 60 lakh.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Vs Peddi

On the other hand, Ram Charan's much-awaited film Peddi also had a wide release this weekend. As per Sacnilk reports, the film, which was also released in Hindi, earned Rs 2.25 crore net on Friday. The Hindi figures contributed to the film's overall India day 2 net collections of Rs 26.90 crore. Combining both day 1 and day 2 collections, Peddi has earned a total of Rs 96.40 crore in India net collection, pushing the overall gross to Rs 114.49 crore.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai revolves around a hilarious confusion involving a married couple who are on the verge of divorce, as the man immediately wants kids, but the wife wants to focus on her career. Alongside Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

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