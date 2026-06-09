Did Tanmay Bhat Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh Over <i>Don 3</i> Row? Varun Dhawan Reacts

Days after the film body revoked its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over the Don 3 row, stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat seemingly took a dig at him, prompting Varun Dhawan's reaction. The clip went viral quickly on social media, triggering a flurry of responses online.

The clip

Varun appeared in a video on Tanmay's YouTube channel. Joining the actor in the episode were fellow comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, and Zakir Khan.

Praising Varun Dhawan's professionalism, Tanmay is heard saying, "Varun, anyone who has ever worked with you has always said that despite being a big Bollywood star, you're still professional, committed, reliable. Which is incidentally exactly the kind of actor that Farhan Akhtar is looking for right now. I don't know, maybe you should..." Before he could finish his sentence, the room erupted in laughter.

"Don No. 1," quipped one, while another joked, "Main Tera Don," tweaking Varun's film title Main Tera Hero.

Varun was seen repeating "Main Tera Don" and laughing out loud.

The internet's reaction

The clip drew diverse responses from social media users.

"Don 3 has become a headache for Farhan. He should rename the movie Saridon," wrote one.

Another wrote, "The way Tanmay Bhat casually spilled the beans, and no Varun Dhawan is harmed here."

A third comment read, "Varun is a gentle reminder," wrote another.

Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar over Don 3

On July 3, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revoked its "non-cooperation directive" against Ranveer Singh, a week after issuing it following the actor's exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 last December.

While the film body said their legal team will respond to the notices sent to them, they took the decision after requests from fellow film bodies Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA).

The dispute is now expected to be examined by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPAA).

IMPAA President Abhay Sinha told NDTV that the producers' body will investigate claims regarding the film's pre-production expenditure and review the contractual agreement between the parties.

"This issue will now be handled by IMPAA. The producers' association will do a full investigation on how much money was spent on pre-production and what Ranveer's contract says. All these will be investigated and then a decision will be taken," Sinha said.

According to him, Farhan Akhtar's team has already approached the association. IMPAA will review documents, assess the alleged expenditure and constitute a committee before arriving at a conclusion.

"If the producers have honestly spent Rs 45 crore and the agreement was signed, then we will sit down with both parties and try to solve this issue. If they want to take this matter to court, they can. We don't take just the producers' side; we will side with the one who is correct," he added.

Amid the controversy, Ranveer Singh has been spotted on different occasions but has not interacted with the media.