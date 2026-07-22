Ranveer Singh Snapped In Green Lamborghini Revuelto; Here's What The Matter Is

A video showing a green Lamborghini Revuelto arriving at a Lamborghini dealership in Mumbai has fuelled speculations that the supercar could be headed to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's garage. The actor was recently seen driving a Revuelto with the same shade during what was later reported to be a test drive, with the latest sighting suggesting he may have placed an order for the hybrid supercar.

If the Revuelto does join Singh's collection, it will become the latest addition to a garage that already includes several luxury, and high-performance cars.

Lamborghini Revuelto

The Revuelto is Lamborghini's flagship model and the successor to the Aventador. It is also the brand's first series-production plug-in hybrid supercar.

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Design: The design of the Revuelto follows Lamborghini's sharp, angular styling language, with a low-slung profile, Y-shaped and hexagonal design elements, slim LED lighting, and prominent aerodynamic surfaces. The car features scissor doors, a sculpted bonnet, large air intakes, and an exposed rear section that highlights its V12 engine.

Image Source- Youtube/CS12 Vlogs

Engine Specs: Power comes from a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors, and a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The combined powertrain produces 1,001 hp and 807 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and an all-wheel-drive system. Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 350 kmph.

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Price: The Revuelto is priced from Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom).

Ranveer Singh's Garage

Lamborghini Urus

Ranveer Singh also owns a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition, finished in Arancio Borealis. The limited-edition version features exclusive exterior colours and cosmetic enhancements over the standard Urus.

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Design: The Urus Pearl Capsule gets a more aggressive appearance with larger 23-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured lower sections, blacked-out exterior details, and carbon-fibre elements. The cabin also receives sportier styling touches, including special upholstery options and contrast stitching.

Engine Specs: It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine producing 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Price: The Urus Pearl Capsule was priced at around R.s.3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Another notable vehicle in Singh's garage is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV.

Design: The GLS 600 features a premium SUV design with a large Maybach-specific grille, chrome detailing, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and unique exterior finishes. The cabin focuses on luxury with features such as premium leather upholstery, individual rear seats, and high-quality materials throughout.

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Engine Specs: It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine develops 557 hp and 730 Nm of torque, while the integrated starter-generator can temporarily contribute an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm during acceleration.

Price: The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at around R.s.3.71 crore (ex-showroom).

Image Source- Our Nagpur

Aston Martin Rapide S

Singh also owns an Aston Martin Rapide S, a four-door grand tourer.

Design: The Rapide S carries Aston Martin's traditional design cues, including a long bonnet, low roofline, signature front grille, and a fastback-style rear profile. Despite having four doors, the car maintains the proportions of a sports car, with a focus on a sleek silhouette and aerodynamic styling.

Engine Specs: It is powered by a 5.9-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine producing 552 hp and 630 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.

Price: The Rapide S was originally priced at around R.s.3.3 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

GMC Hummer EV

The actor's collection also includes a GMC Hummer EV, which was privately imported into India.

Design: The Hummer EV retains the boxy design associated with the original Hummer, featuring a wide stance, upright profile, squared-off wheel arches, removable roof panels, and distinctive LED lighting elements. It also features large off-road tyres and design elements aimed at improving its capability on rough terrain.

Engine Specs: The electric pickup is powered by a tri-motor setup producing up to 1,000 hp and 15,592 Nm of wheel torque (GM-quoted figure). It is equipped with a battery pack of over 200 kWh and offers an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 505 km.

Price: Since the GMC Hummer EV is not officially available in India, Singh's example was privately imported. The electric pickup is estimated to have cost over R.s.3.5 crore, including import duties.