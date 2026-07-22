Local Pass Now Available On RajmargYatra App: Who Can Apply And How

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new digital local pass on the RajmargYatra app aimed at making toll travel simpler for residents who live near eligible toll plazas. For now, the feature has been launched at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II, and it will be expanded to other locations in phases.

Who Can Apply

The local pass is for private vehicle users who live within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza. According to NHAI, eligible residents can now buy the pass directly through the RajmargYatra app without visiting the toll plaza or submitting physical documents.

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This matters most for daily commuters who cross the same toll point every day. Instead of standing in queues or going through repeated manual verification, they can now complete the process online in a few minutes.

How The Digital Check Works

The application process has been linked with government digital systems to reduce paperwork and speed up approval. Before any verification begins, user consent is required. After that, the app checks address details through DigiLocker, vehicle information from the VAHAN database, linked FASTag details, and GIS-based location verification to confirm that the applicant truly lives within the eligible area.

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MargMitra Help Centre

NHAI has also added a digitally enabled MargMitra Help Centre inside the RajmargYatra app. This is designed as a single-window support system where users can ask questions, raise complaints, and track requests through a conversational interface.

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The help centre supports queries in any of the 22 Indian languages and covers FASTag recharge, KYC requirements, refund status, annual pass and local pass services. It also lets users check blacklisting status, view pending e-notices, file appeals and report road safety issues such as stalled vehicles or encroachments on national highways.