Mercedes-AMG E 53 To Launch In India Tomorrow: What To Expect?

Mercedes-Benz is all set to bring the Mercedes-AMG E 53 to India tomorrow, marking the return of the E 53 nameplate in a new plug-in hybrid form. Positioned between the regular E-Class and the more extreme AMG models, the new sedan aims to combine everyday usability with strong performance and a richer feature list.

Mercedes-AMG E 53: Design

Mercedes-AMG has also made several chassis changes to suit the new hybrid setup. These include extra bracing at the front and rear axles, an 11mm wider front track and adaptive suspension with Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes. The braking system has been tuned to work more effectively with energy recuperation.

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On the outside, the E 53 carries a sportier look than the standard E-Class. It gets an illuminated AMG grille, a redesigned front bumper with larger air intakes, widened front fenders, a boot-lid spoiler and a rear bumper with a black diffuser and four round exhaust tips.

Cabin And Features

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 gets AMG seats, a powered front seat setup and an AMG steering wheel. The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 14.4-inch touchscreen. Buyers in international markets can also opt for the Superscreen with a passenger display, though it remains to be seen if that will be offered in India. Other expected features include Burmester audio, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, wireless phone connectivity, a 360-degree camera and multiple airbags.

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Hybrid Powertrain

Unlike the previous E 53 sold in India, which used a 48V mild-hybrid setup, the new version is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. It continues with a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol straight-six engine, paired with an electric motor integrated into the 9-speed automatic gearbox. Together, the system produces 585 hp and 750 Nm, with power sent to all four wheels through AMG's 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

With the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, output rises to 612 hp when Race Start is activated. In that configuration, Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 280 kmph. The sedan also gets a 21.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, offering an electric-only range of over 100 km. The battery supports 11 kW AC charging, while some markets also offer 60 kW DC fast charging, which can take the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in about 20 minutes.

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Launch And Rivals

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 will be launched in India on July 23, more than two years after its global debut in March 2024. Once launched, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 will compete with the BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera. With a mix of hybrid performance, luxury, and everyday practicality, it arrives as a more measured alternative to the most track-focused performance sedans.