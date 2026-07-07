Mercedes-Benz India Reports Record Q2, H1 Sales; EVs Make Up 14 Per cent

Mercedes-Benz India has reported a record second quarter and first half for 2026, supported by strong demand for its luxury cars and continued interest in its core and top-end range. The company said retail sales rose 10 per cent year on year to 4,637 units in Q2, while H1 sales reached an all-time high of 9,768 units.

Entry Luxury Leads Q2 Growth

The strongest growth in the April-June quarter came from Mercedes-Benz's Entry Luxury segment, which grew 29 per cent. Demand was led by the newly launched CLA battery-electric vehicle and the GLA SUV. The CLA in particular made a strong start, with the model sold out within days of its launch and now carrying a waiting period of five to six months.

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Electric vehicles accounted for 14 per cent of the company's total Q2 retail sales, nearly double the previous share, helped by the CLA and the EQS SUV. Sales of top-end electric vehicles, priced above Rs 1.4 crore, rose 85 per cent during the quarter.

Top-End Models Drive H1

While Entry Luxury drove the quarterly numbers, Mercedes-Benz said its Top-End Luxury and Core segments were the main contributors to its first-half performance. Top-End Luxury sales grew by more than 20 per cent in H1 and now account for a record 28 per cent of the brand's overall volumes in India.

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This segment includes the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach models, the EQS SUV, Mercedes-AMG vehicles and the newly introduced V-Class. Mercedes-AMG sales rose 50 per cent in the first half, reflecting sustained demand for performance-focused luxury cars.

Strong Demand Across The Range

Mercedes-Benz also reported healthy demand for the S-Class plug-in hybrid. Bookings for the AMG Line have closed, while orders for the Exclusive Line are filling ahead of festive-season deliveries. Waiting periods for top-end models now range from four months to as long as one year for vehicles such as the AMG G 63.

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H2 Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz India remains optimistic about the second half of 2026, even though it has not shared a sales target. The company plans to open new outlets in Varanasi, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, with five luxury outlets scheduled for Q3.

It added six touchpoints in the first half across Bengaluru, Bhopal, Raipur, Goa and Visakhapatnam. Franchise partners are expected to invest more than Rs 450 crore over the next two years to open and upgrade over 20 outlets. Mercedes-Benz currently operates more than 140 touchpoints across over 50 cities in India.