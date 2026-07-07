Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Gets Price Cut Of Up To Rs 39,000

Maruti Suzuki has revised prices of the Victoris SUV in India, offering a reduction of up to Rs 38,900 on select petrol variants. The move comes even as the Victoris continues to perform strongly in the market and currently ranks as the second best-selling C-segment mid-size SUV in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Price Reduction

The latest price revision does not apply to the entire range. Maruti Suzuki has left the LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi Plus trims with the naturally aspirated petrol engine, manual transmission and front-wheel-drive layout unchanged for July 2026. The same is true for the naturally aspirated petrol automatic front-wheel-drive versions.

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The price cut has been introduced only for the ZXi (O) and ZXi Plus (O) trims, which are available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Across these four variants, the ex-showroom price reduction is capped at Rs 38,900.

Variant New price Old price Price difference LXi MT 10.50 10.50 None VXi MT 11.80 11.80 None VXi AT 13.36 13.36 None ZXi MT 13.57 13.57 None ZXi (O) MT 13.69 14.08 - Rs 39,000 ZXi AT 15.13 15.13 None ZXi+ MT 15.24 15.24 None ZXi (O) AT 15.25 15.64 - Rs 39,000 ZXi+ (O) MT 15.43 15.82 - Rs 39,000 ZXI+ AT 17.19 17.19 None ZXi+ (O) AT 17.38 17.77 - Rs 39,000 ZXi+ AT AWD 18.64 18.64 None ZXi+ (O) AT AWD 19.22 19.22 None

Among the revised trims, the ZXi Plus (O) NA Petrol automatic has received the smallest percentage drop at 2.46 percent. The ZXi Plus (O) NA Petrol manual follows with a 2.46 percent cut as well. The ZXi (O) NA Petrol automatic sees a 2.49 percent reduction, while the ZXi (O) NA Petrol manual gets the highest cut at 2.76 percent.

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This makes the Victoris an unusual case in the current market, where popular models often retain pricing strength rather than receive reductions. The price adjustment may help Maruti Suzuki keep the SUV competitive in a crowded segment.

Importantly, the CNG and strong hybrid versions of the Victoris remain untouched. Maruti Suzuki has retained their prices without any revision, which means the latest benefit is limited only to select petrol manual and automatic trims.

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Maruti Suzuki Victoris Rivals

Victoris is Maruti Suzuki's representative in one of the most crowded and highly competitive segments. The SUV holds its position against models like the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, and more. Soon enough, Nissan Tekton is set to join the competition.