Bentley Torcal Is Brand's First EV, Set for September 23 Debut

Bentley has confirmed the name of its first electric SUV, and it will be called the Torcal. The British luxury brand has also announced that the model will make its full debut on September 23, marking an important step in its electric vehicle strategy.

The name Torcal is inspired by El Torcal de Antequera in Andalusia, Spain, a natural reserve known for its limestone formations, cliffs, and caves. Bentley says the name also links back to the Latin word "torquere," which means to twist, and from which the word torque is derived. Like the Bentayga, Bacalar and Batur, the Torcal continues Bentley's practice of drawing model names from natural landmarks.

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Bentley has also released the first teaser image of the Torcal. Although the image only shows the rear section of the vehicle, it strongly suggests that the model will be an SUV rather than a sedan or coupe. The roofline appears to extend smoothly to the back, while the slim taillamps carry a diamond-like pattern. A black Bentley badge is also visible in the teaser.

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The design details remain limited for now, but more information is expected closer to the reveal date. What is already clear, however, is that the Torcal will be Bentley's fourth model line and its first fully electric vehicle.

The Torcal was originally expected to debut last year, but its launch was delayed due to softer demand for luxury electric vehicles. Bentley has also revised its wider electrification timeline. The company no longer plans to become fully electric by 2030. Instead, it now intends to introduce a new plug-in hybrid or electric model every year until 2035.

The Torcal has already been spotted during testing, giving an early indication of its size and positioning. It is expected to be smaller than the petrol-powered Bentayga and closely related to the Porsche Cayenne Electric. If that connection proves accurate, the Torcal could use a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup and an 800-volt architecture capable of supporting charging speeds of up to 400 kilowatts.