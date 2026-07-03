Revolt RVX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh

Revolt Motors has launched its new electric motorcycle, the RVX, in India at an introductory price starting from Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the effective price is Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), including applicable PM E-DRIVE incentives. The brand claims that the new electric motorcycle is positioned as a performance-oriented offering and targets younger buyers seeking a feature-rich, practical electric motorcycle.

Performance And Battery

The Revolt RVX is powered by a mid-drive permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) rated at 4 kW, with a peak output of 5.3 kW. The company claims a rear-wheel torque figure of up to 230 Nm, enabling the motorcycle to accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The top speed is rated at 90 kmph in Boost mode.

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The motor is paired with a 3.24 kWh removable NMC battery pack, which offers a claimed IDC-certified range of 160 km on a single charge. With a fast charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in approximately 80 minutes.

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Features, Hardware

The RVX comes with three standard riding modes: Eco, Normal and Sport, along with a Boost mode that temporarily unlocks maximum performance for quicker acceleration. The system automatically switches back to Sport mode once the conditions for Boost mode are no longer met.

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In terms of hardware, the motorcycle is equipped with a USD front fork and a rear monoshock. It also gets disc brakes on both ends. It also features a 3.5-inch IP67-rated display with Bluetooth connectivity, telematics and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Additional features include geo-fencing, call and message alerts, hill-hold assist, reverse mode, walk assist, an immobiliser and vehicle locator.

Positioning And Rivals

In Revolt's lineup, the RVX sits above the RV BlazeX and below the RV400 models. It also competes with other electric motorcycles in a similar price range, such as the Oben Rorr EVO.