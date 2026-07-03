Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched In India At Rs 66.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has launched the performance-focused Kodiaq RS in the country at Rs 66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is being offered as a fully imported model and sits at the top of the Kodiaq lineup, commanding a premium of around Rs 20 lakh over the locally assembled Selection L&K variant.

Even before the launch, the first batch of 50 units allocated for India was sold out within six minutes of bookings opening on June 22, highlighting strong initial demand. The company has not yet confirmed if additional units will be brought to the market.

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Engine

The Kodiaq RS is powered by the 'EA888' 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 265 hp and 400 Nm of torque. This marks an increase of 61 hp and 80 Nm over the standard Kodiaq. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with power sent to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 6.3 seconds, making it the quickest Skoda model launched in India so far. The RS variant also features progressive steering and adaptive dampers (DCC Plus) with 15 adjustable settings, offering a balance between comfort and sporty handling.

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Design Upgrades

While retaining the overall silhouette of the standard SUV, the Kodiaq RS gets several visual upgrades. These include redesigned bumpers, RS badging, 20-inch alloy wheels, a larger roof spoiler and dual stainless steel exhaust tips.

Gloss black elements are used extensively across the grille, ORVMs, window frames, roof rails and D-pillar. The SUV is available in four colour options: Velvet Red, Magic Black, Moon White and Steel Grey.

Interior

Inside, the Kodiaq RS features a sporty cabin with red contrast stitching, RS embossing on the seats and metallic-finish trims. It comes equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with RS-specific graphics. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions, and a 13-speaker Canton sound system.

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For safety, the SUV is equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including nine airbags, a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Rivals

In India, the Skoda Kodiaq RS rivals the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. While the Volkswagen model is more affordable, the Kodiaq RS offers higher performance and additional premium features.