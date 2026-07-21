Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition Updated With New Limited-Run Colours

Skoda India has introduced two new limited-run colour options to the Slavia Monte Carlo Edition. These new options will be available on 200 units of the sedan. The update comes without changes to the prices of the model, and the range continues to start at Rs 16.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Diving deeper into the details, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition follows the styling of the standard version of the car. It continues to sport the Monte Carlo Edition badge. The new special colours are inspired by the brand's Rallye Monte Carlo heritage. These colours are aimed at offering "stronger visual presence". The new colours are called Shimla Green and Steel Grey dual-tone finishes.

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The paint scheme is complemented by blacked-out exterior design cues, signature Monte Carlo styling elements, a premium black and red interior theme, and a feature-rich cabin. It continues to have features like a shark-fin antenna, bumper garnish, trunk spoiler, and blacked-out elements on the body.

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Meanwhile, the cabin of the sedan continues to offer a sporty feel with a combination of black and red accents. The list of features includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, and more.

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Powering the Skoda Slavia are the same 1.0-litre TSI engine paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission or the 1.5-litre TSI engine paired with the 7-speed DSG. The 1.0 TSI is a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol that makes 115 hp and 178 Nm of torque, while the larger 1.5 TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol generates 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque.