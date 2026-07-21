Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition Launched In India At Rs 8.75 Lakh

Citroen has launched the Basalt X Comfort Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition builds on the coupe-SUV's comfort-led approach with a stronger focus on cabin upgrades, convenience features and personalization. It follows the launch of Aircross Comfort Edition, which had received similar upgrades.

Comfort Edition

While most of the exterior design details are the same as the standard version of the vehicle. The company has placed special emphasis on the interior, where premium Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats now come as standard across Comfort Edition variants. This change is aimed at giving the cabin a richer look and adds to the sense of upmarket feel that Citroen has been trying to build around the Basalt.

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Features And Packs

Along with the standard leatherette upholstery, Citroen is offering curated Comfort AXS Packs so customers can choose the features they want based on their needs. These packs add convenience, technology and styling enhancements, allowing buyers to tailor the SUV-coupe a little more closely to their lifestyle.

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Among the key additions are JBL premium audio, a front and cabin dash camera with predictive safety alerts, a reverse parking camera, a wireless charger and a 10-inch Android touchscreen. These features are aimed at improving both day-to-day ease and peace of mind, especially for urban users who spend a lot of time in traffic.

Positioning In The Range

Citroen says the Basalt X Comfort Edition is intended for customers who want a more enriching ownership experience without moving too far up the price ladder.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said the brand is extending its comfort-led approach to the Basalt after the response to the Aircross Comfort Edition. He added that the new edition combines premium factory-fitted interiors with curated packs to improve convenience, technology and personalization.