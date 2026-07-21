Car Fire On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Draws Crowd, Causes Traffic Disruption: Video

A car fire on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge caused a brief traffic disruption. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is being circulated on social media. As the vehicle was engulfed in flames, onlookers gathered around the vehicle while the fire department made efforts to put out the fire.

What Happened

Based on the visuals, the car seems to be the older version of the Hyundai i20. Witnesses on social media suggested that the driver noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle and, within moments, the car caught fire and was soon completely destroyed. However, the exact cause of the fire is not ascertained.

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The incident took place near the Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway around midnight, where traffic had already slowed because of a major jam. Since the car was stranded in the middle of the highway, the blaze also added to the congestion and created long queues in both directions.

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Quick Response By Fire Brigade

The fire department arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire, regaining control of the situation. By the time the flames were put out, the car had been completely destroyed. However, their quick response likely prevented damage to other vehicles that were trapped in traffic, which is particularly crucial on a busy stretch of highway like this one.

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Cause Of Fire

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and will only be determined following a thorough investigation. For now, this incident serves as a clear reminder that drivers should never ignore smoke, unusual smells, or warning signs while on the road. Taking timely action, as in this case, can mean the difference between a close call and a tragedy.