Kia Syros EV Variant-Wise Features Explained

The Kia Syros EV has entered Kia's expanding electric vehicle portfolio as a new compact SUV aimed at buyers looking for an EV with strong features, practical range and a familiar city-friendly size. Expected to start at around Rs 15 lakh, it will go up against models such as the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

Battery Packs And Range

Kia is offering the Syros EV with two battery options: a 42 kWh pack and a larger 51.4 kWh pack. These batteries are shared with the Carens Clavis EV, but the Syros EV itself is based on the K1 platform, which it shares with the ICE-powered Syros. The lineup includes seven variants in total, giving buyers a fairly wide spread depending on their budget and daily driving needs.

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The base HTK variant is available only with the 42 kWh battery pack. HTK+ and HTX can be had with either battery option, while the HTX+ and X-Line are reserved for the 51.4 kWh extended-range pack. All versions use a front-mounted electric motor. Output stands at 135hp for the smaller battery and 171hp for the larger one, while torque remains the same at 255Nm across the range. Kia claims a certified range of 443 km for the 42 kWh variants and 526 km for the larger battery versions. The 51.4 kWh models can also do 0 to 100kph in 8.1 seconds.

Charging Times

For charging, the Syros EV supports DC fast charging of up to 100 kW, along with 11 kW AC charging. With the AC charger, the 42 kWh versions take around four hours to go from 10 to 80 percent, while the 51.4 kWh variants need about 4 hours and 50 minutes. Using a DC fast charger, all variants can charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 39 minutes, which should make longer trips and quick top-ups more manageable.

New Kia Syros EV Key Features HTK Star Map LED DRLs, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED fog lamps, dual 12.3-inch screens, 5-inch AC controls, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, paddle shifters, shift-by-wire, EPB with Auto Hold, rear AC vents, Type-C USB ports, 6 airbags, ESC, TPMS, Hill Start Assist, rear parking sensors HTK+ Adds rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines, cruise control, 100W Type-C charger HTK+ ER Adds 17-inch crystal-cut dual-tone aero alloy wheels HTX Adds dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rear wiper & washer, LED rear turn indicators, all power windows HTX ER Adds OTA updates, auto day/night IRVM with Kia Connect 2.0 controls HTX+ ER Adds leatherette upholstery, metal pedals, Harman Kardon 8-speaker audio, dual-camera dashcam, battery heating system, 95+ Kia Connect features, front & rear ventilated seats, wireless charger, front parking sensors, 4-way power driver's seat X-Line ER Adds 64-colour ambient lighting, LED footwell lamps, ADAS Level 2 (16 features), V2L, digital key, puddle lamps, side parking sensors

Base Variant Features

Even the entry-level HTK variant is positioned as a well-equipped model. It comes with Star Map LED DRLs, Ice Cube LED MFR headlamps, Star Map LED tail lamps, LED front fog lamps and an LED high-mounted stop lamp. Inside, Kia has included dual 12.3-inch displays, a 5-inch AC control panel, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paddle shifters, a shift-by-wire selector, electric power steering, Type-C USB ports, an electric parking brake with auto hold and rear AC vents.



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Safety And Convenience

Safety is a clear focus across the range. Kia is offering 25 standard safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, a virtual engine sound system and rollover sensors. The HTK+ adds a rear-view camera with dynamic assist, cruise control and a 100W Type-C USB charger.

The HTX variant brings more everyday comfort with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rear wiper and washer, LED rear turn indicators and all power windows. The HTK+ ER adds R17 crystal-cut dual-tone aero alloy wheels, while the HTX ER gets OTA updates and a day-and-night IRVM with Kia Connect 2.0 controls.

Top-Spec Features

At the higher end, the HTX+ ER adds leatherette seats, sporty metal pedals, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-camera dashcam, battery heating system and more than 95 connected features through Kia Connect 2.0. It also gets an auto anti-glare IRVM, front and rear ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger, front parking sensors and a 4-way power driver seat.

The range-topping X-Line stands out with 64-colour ambient lighting, LED footwell lamps and a premium visual treatment. The X-Line ER is also the only variant to get Level 2 ADAS with 16 autonomous features, along with V2L, puddle lamps, a digital key and side parking sensors.