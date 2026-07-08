Kia's Latest Teaser Gives Fresh Hints Of Syros EV, Sorento Hybrid

Kia India has dropped a fresh teaser that adds more clarity to its next big product plans for the market. The video strongly points to two upcoming models: the Sorento Hybrid and the Syros EV, both of which are expected to arrive in the coming months as Kia expands beyond conventional petrol-only SUVs.

Kia Teaser Hints At Two New SUVs

The latest teaser was shared by Kia India on Instagram with the caption, "The answer might be right in front of you. What do you think is coming?" Rather than showing the vehicles directly, the brand has chosen a riddle-based format that gives away just enough to spark interest.

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The first riddle uses a flag, a ship and a battery. Put together, these clues appear to point towards the Sorento Hybrid, which is expected to serve as Kia's flagship SUV in India. The battery element is likely a reference to hybrid technology, while the rest of the visual clue seems designed to hint at the model name.

The second riddle shows a family, an electric symbol and a vehicle. That combination points more clearly to a family-oriented electric SUV. The car in the clip resembles the Syros, making the Syros EV the most likely model being teased.

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Kia Sorento Hybrid

The Sorento Hybrid is expected to be the more premium of the two launches and will likely become Kia's most expensive SUV in India. It will also be the first Kia model in the country to feature hybrid technology.

This seven-seater SUV is already on sale in global markets and is expected to come with a hybrid petrol powertrain tailored for India. Reports suggest that a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid system could be under consideration, although the final specifications have not yet been confirmed. The Sorento will likely compete with the Mahindra XUV 7XO, though pricing may place it slightly higher because of its electrified setup.

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Kia Syros EV

The Syros EV is also moving closer to launch, with test sightings already indicating development progress. It is expected to retain the Syros's practical cabin and long equipment list, including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, a triple-screen display and ADAS.

Battery options are likely to include 42 kWh and 49 kWh packs, with an expected real-world range of around 300 to 400 km. That would place it in a useful range for urban and intercity use, especially for buyers looking for a feature-rich electric SUV.