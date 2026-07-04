Kia Teases Electric, Hybrid Vehicle For India: Syros EV, Sorento Likely?

Kia India has hinted at the launch of two new electrified vehicles through a teaser on its social media channels. The clip alternates between the words "HEV" (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and "BEV" (Battery Electric Vehicle) with the caption, "The future is knocking. One clue. More than one possibility." While the automaker has not officially confirmed the models, the teaser points toward the introduction of both a hybrid and a fully electric vehicle in India.

Likely Models: Syros EV And Sorento Hybrid

Based on recent spy shots and Kia's current product strategy, the BEV teaser is believed to refer to the Syros EV, while the HEV hint is likely linked to the Sorento Hybrid.

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Kia Syros EV

The Syros EV has been spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads, suggesting that its launch is nearing. Once introduced, it will become Kia India's fourth electric model after the Carens Clavis EV, EV6 and EV9. The electric SUV is expected to retain the boxy design and upright stance of the petrol-powered Syros, with EV-specific updates such as revised front and rear styling, aerodynamic alloy wheels and exclusive colour options.

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Internal features are likely to carry over from the standard Syros, including the 30-inch Trinity display, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, dashcam and Level 2 ADAS. EV-specific software and graphics may also be added. Powertrain details are not yet known.

Kia Sorento Hybrid

On the hybrid front, the Sorento Hybrid has also been seen testing in India. If launched, it will become Kia's flagship ICE-based SUV, positioned above the Seltos. The three-row SUV measures 4,815 mm in length with a 2,815 mm wheelbase and is expected to compete with models like the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian and even the Toyota Fortuner in terms of pricing.

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The Sorento is likely to offer both six-seat and seven-seat configurations, along with premium features such as a large panoramic sunroof, Bose audio system, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite.

In terms of powertrain, a self-charging hybrid (HEV) appears to be the most likely option. Kia may also consider a plug-in hybrid variant, though a conventional petrol engine is not entirely ruled out. Current indications suggest that the company is prioritising hybrid technology for the Indian market.