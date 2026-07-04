Yamaha YZF-R2 India Launch Likely In August; Targets KTM RC 200 Segment

Yamaha is likely to introduce the YZF-R2 in India in August, marking a significant addition to its sportbike lineup. The new model is positioned to fill the gap between the R15 and R3, and is expected to be manufactured at Yamaha's Chennai plant for both domestic sales and export markets.

The YZF-R2 has become an important part of Yamaha's portfolio expansion strategy. The bike has already been trademarked in several regions, including India, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the Philippines.

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A recent media invite from Yamaha for August 27 further strengthens the possibility of the R2's official launch around this time. Internally codenamed as 070, the model is also set to make its global debut in the Indian market. While Yamaha may also consider introducing the NMax 155 scooter, which has been recently patented in India, the primary focus appears to be on the YZF-R2.

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The YZF-R2 is likely to be built on a platform similar to the R15 V4. It could feature Yamaha's Deltabox frame, known for offering high torsional rigidity and precise handling, which supports the bike's track-oriented character.

In terms of suspension, the R2 is expected to get USD forks at the front and a linked-type monocross setup at the rear. The braking system is anticipated to include disc brakes up front and at the rear, paired with dual-channel ABS.

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The YZF-R2 is expected to come with a range of premium features. These may include Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which helps improve torque delivery at lower engine speeds, along with a traction control system and a bi-directional quick shifter.

An assist and slipper clutch is also likely to be part of the package. Other safety-related features could include a wide radial rear tyre and a side stand engine cutoff switch.

With its launch, the YZF-R2 will target the popular 200cc sportbike segment, directly competing with models like the KTM RC 200. The bike aims to offer a blend of performance, styling, and advanced technology, positioning Yamaha more strongly in the mid-capacity sportbike category in India.