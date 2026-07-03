Keeway Hypevolt-R Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh; Gets ADAS

Keeway has entered India's premium electric scooter segment with the launch of the Hypevolt-R at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a performance-oriented model, the scooter is available for bookings at a token amount of Rs 5,000 and will be sold through Moto Vault showrooms operated by Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd (AARI).

Design And Styling

The Keeway Hypevolt-R features a design that sets it apart from other sporty and premium electric scooters in the country, including models like the TVS X, Ultraviolette Tesseract and even the BMW CE-02.

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The scooter is not a step-through design and has a central spine. Both rider and pillion seats are flat. Headlights are vertically oriented and mounted on the apron, while the instrument cluster is fixed on the apron rather than the handlebar. The rear design does not extend till the rear wheels, giving the scooter a bobber-style aesthetic. It also features LED tail lamps and a tyre hugger. All of this is available in two colour options: Crystal White and Platinum Grey.

Features And Technology

The Hypevolt-R is equipped with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity for phone pairing, call and message alerts, navigation and map projection. Safety and convenience features include keyless go, traction control, dual-channel ABS, hill-hold and hill-descent control, intelligent cruise control, reverse mode and a reverse camera with blindspot detection. The scooter also comes with a few ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features.

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Powertrain

The electric scooter is powered by two 5 kWh removable batteries offering a claimed range of 180 k. The battery can be charged either on or off the scooter in 3 hours from 0 to 80 per cent.

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It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends, paired with 100/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres. As for dimensions, the ground clearance stands at 130 mm, a seat height of 770 mm, and 27 litres of underseat storage. The braking system includes front and rear disc brakes, while the suspension setup consists of telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear.