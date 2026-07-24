Honda QC3 Electric Scooter Unveiled In India Ahead Of Launch

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled the Honda QC3 electric scooter, adding an electric two-wheeler to its electric vehicle portfolio with a model focused on family and commuter requirements. The QC3 comes with a practical set of features, including a fixed battery pack, connected technology, and storage space for everyday usage. The brand already has the QC1 and the Activa e: electric scooters on sale in the country.

The Honda QC3 is equipped with a 3-kWh fixed battery pack and offers an IDC range of 151 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours 40 minutes, making it suitable for regular urban commuting.

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In terms of practicality, the electric scooter gets 32-litre under-seat storage, allowing riders to carry daily essentials. It also comes with a Smart Key system, offering added convenience during regular use.

The QC3 features a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with connected features. The display provides access to key vehicle information and supports the scooter's smart functions, including Honda RoadSync connectivity, along with turn-by-turn navigation for added convenience during daily rides.

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With its combination of range, charging capability, storage space, and technology features, the Honda QC3 is aimed at customers looking for an electric scooter for daily mobility needs. The model brings Honda's electric two-wheeler offerings to buyers seeking a family-oriented option with a focus on convenience and usability with zero tailpipe emissions.

The unveiling of the electric scooter comes alongside nine other products of the two-wheeler manufacturer. The list includes models like the ADV 160 scooter, Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 cruiser motorcycles, an updated CB 350 range, and XR 300 dual-purpose off-road capable motorcycles.