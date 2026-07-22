Simple Energy To Introduce Ather Rizta Rival On September 2

Simple Energy is preparing to enter a much larger part of the EV scooter market with a new family-focused model that will debut on September 2, 2026. Aimed at consumers looking out for options offering range and comfort, the new electric two-wheeler will compete against models like Ather Rizta. Other rivals include TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Hero Vida V2.

Unlike the Simple One range, which has been built around performance, this new scooter is being developed for everyday family use. That marks a noticeable shift for Simple Energy, which has so far been known more for premium electric scooters with strong range figures. The brand's recent products, including the Simple Ultra with its claimed 400 km IDC range, have been focused on offering range.

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The new family scooter is likely to be based on an all-new platform. It is expected to use a smaller battery pack than the 3.7 kWh unit seen on the Simple OneS, with performance tuned more for efficiency than outright speed.

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Range is expected to be in the 120 km to 150 km IDC band, which should make it suitable for regular city commuting and short family trips. The styling is also likely to be more understated than the Simple One, with a stronger focus on utility. A spacious under-seat storage area is expected to be one of its key everyday-use highlights.

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The Simple OneS currently starts at Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the company's expected positioning, the new family electric scooter could be priced between Rs 1.30 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh, making it more accessible than the brand's current premium offerings.