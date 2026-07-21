BYD Tang Rear Motor Detachment Explained: Automaker Blames Severe Underbody Collision

A video showing a BYD Tang SUV travelling with its rear electric motor assembly detached from the vehicle has raised questions about the cause of the unusual incident. BYD has stated that the damage was caused by an underbody collision while driving through floodwater, rather than a manufacturing defect.

The incident took place in Shenyang, China, where footage showed the rear motor assembly of a BYD Tang being dragged behind the SUV. The assembly remained connected to the vehicle through the high-voltage wiring harness, while the SUV continued moving.

BYD Says Hidden Object Caused Damage

According to BYD's response shared through its customer service channel, the rear electric drive unit detached after the vehicle struck a submerged object while travelling through a flooded road.

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The company stated that inspection of the vehicle's operating data and damage to the mounting points indicated that the detachment was caused by an external impact. BYD suggested that objects such as concrete blocks, raised manhole covers, or other debris hidden under floodwater could potentially damage the underbody of a vehicle.

The automaker also clarified that water ingress was not the reason behind the motor detachment. While the SUV was seen driving in heavy rain, BYD said the incident was linked to an impact from below the vehicle.

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Safety Design Allows Motor Mounts To Break Away

Electric vehicles use dedicated mounting structures to secure components like electric motors and battery systems to the vehicle frame. These mounts are engineered to withstand normal operating loads but can act as controlled failure points during severe impacts.

In a major collision, these mounts are designed to deform or break, allowing heavy components to move away from the passenger compartment instead of intruding into the cabin area.

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In this case, BYD's explanation suggests that the rear motor mounts may have failed after the underbody impact, causing the electric drive unit to separate from the vehicle.

Since the BYD Tang involved in the incident was an all-wheel-drive variant, the front electric motor could continue providing drive even after the rear unit was damaged.

BYD's Warning About Flood Risk

The incident came shortly after BYD warned customers about the risks of driving through deep floodwater. BYD Executive Vice President He Zhiqi had stated on July 8 that the company's Blade Battery packs meet IP67 and IP68 ingress-protection standards, but clarified that these ratings should not be interpreted as permission to drive through deep flooded roads.

He also highlighted that submerged obstacles can cause physical damage to a vehicle's underbody even if the battery pack and high-voltage components remain protected.

BYD's explanation of the Tang incident follows a similar line, stating that the damage was caused by an underbody impact rather than water entering the vehicle's electrical systems.

The company has contacted the owner and arranged an inspection, but it has not released a detailed technical report or independent findings from the vehicle examination so far.

BYD Tang: Specs

The BYD Tang is a three-row SUV offered with both electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Depending on the market and variant, it is available with front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

The electric version uses a 108.8 kWh battery pack, while plug-in hybrid variants use a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with LFP battery packs ranging from 21.5 kWh to over 35 kWh.

The SUV measures up to 4,905 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width, and has a 2,820 mm wheelbase. Higher-spec versions also feature BYD's DiPilot driver assistance system powered by Nvidia Drive Orin X hardware.