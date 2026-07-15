"Even Ambulance Can't Pass": Inside Noida Lane Where 2 Died In Building Fire

Two people were killed and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a building in Noida Sector 66. Officials said the blaze in one of the floors started when an electric bike caught fire on the first floor.

It ignited the vehicle and subsequently spread to several other vehicles parked nearby. The resulting fumes rose to the upper floors of the building and entered other apartments. Fifty families living in rented rooms inside were eventually evacuated by firefighters, and the blaze was brought under control.

The incident has not only sparked concern about the safety of electric vehicles but has also raised serious questions about fire safety in congested neighbourhoods. Located in an urban village in Noida, the building lies in a lane that is nearly inaccessible by car.

Residents said whenever a car does enter the area, the driver is left with no option but to reverse all the way back, as there isn't adequate space to even make a turn. Dangling wires, cramped houses and overpopulation are among the key issues locals say they face daily.

Residents point out that despite fire trucks reaching there, they encountered severe difficulty in getting to the exact spot of the incident due to the narrow lane, which was too small to accommodate any large vehicle. Locals say they had to personally clear the way and help officials reach the scene.

Rahul Chauhan, a resident, showed several posts on X that he made on the issue. "We have even approached the authorities through the Jan Sunwai conducted by the government. We have raised the issue of illegal hawkers and vendors encroaching upon the land, but no one listens."

"Space is a big problem here. There is no room for emergency teams to reach us. Even today during the fire, the authorities faced difficulties managing traffic and reaching the incident spot," he said.

His uncle, Dinesh Chauhan, who lives two houses away from the building that caught fire, said, "If something happens in this area, we feel like we will die because the way to reach us is always blocked. We have approached officials but have gotten no relief over the years. If someone gets a heart attack, even an ambulance cannot pass through here."

Residents said that encroachments and poor construction occupy a significant portion of the road, causing daily traffic congestion and hindering the movement of pedestrians as well as emergency services.

Urban villages like Mamura in Noida, and similar places in Delhi like Malviya Nagar have transformed from rural pockets into hyper-dense residential hubs. Landlords build multi-storey structures - often PG (paying guest) accommodations or tiny rented rooms - to maximise rental income, completely ignoring basic safety guidelines.