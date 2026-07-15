2 Dead In Fire At Noida Building, Cops Say Spark Started From Charging EV

Two people died after a fire that reportedly started while an electric vehicle was being charged swept through a residential building in Noida's Mamura village on Wednesday. The blaze broke out in the ground-floor parking area, spread quickly to nearby vehicles and sent thick smoke through the building, prompting the evacuation of around 50 families.

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the fire department rushed to the spot in Sector 66 and launched a rescue operation. Firefighters managed to evacuate the trapped residents and bring the blaze under control.

Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said a fire that broke out in in Noida's Mamura village was likely triggered while an electric vehicle was being charged, with the blaze subsequently spreading to nearby petrol-powered vehicles.

He said around 50 families were evacuated during a large-scale rescue operation, while two people who suffered health complications due to smoke inhalation were shifted to a district hospital.

Narain said, "Information was received about a fire in Mamura village, which falls under Sector 66 and the Phase-3 police station limits. The Fire Services responded immediately and reached the spot in the shortest possible time. Hydraulic platforms, rescue vehicles, and seven fire tenders were deployed to carry out the firefighting and rescue operations. The building where the fire broke out is a G+4 structure housing around 50 families. All the residents were safely evacuated," news agency PTI reported.

He added, "However, two people experienced health complications due to smoke inhalation. The building had parking on the ground floor, not a basement. Smoke from the parking area travelled upwards, affecting the occupants. The two individuals whose condition deteriorated due to the fumes were immediately shifted by ambulance to the district hospital. We will provide updates on their condition. They have already been taken to the hospital. Each floor accommodates about five families, with around 12 rooms configured as two-room flats. Rescue operations were conducted continuously to evacuate all the occupants safely."

Providing further information, Narain stated an FIR has been registered while the building owner and the leaseholder have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

"According to the preliminary findings, the fire appears to have started while an electric vehicle was being charged. A spark is believed to have ignited the fire, which then spread to nearby petrol vehicles, leading to the incident. In connection with the case, an FIR is being registered under the relevant sections at Phase-3 police station. The owner of the building as well as the leaseholder have been taken into custody," Narain said.

Yogi Adityanath Directs Relief Efforts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the fire incident in Noida and directed officials to immediately reach the spot and oversee relief and rescue operations.

He instructed the administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, maintain vigilance at all levels and continuously monitor the rescue and relief efforts. The Chief Minister also ordered officials to expedite assistance to those affected by the incident.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.